Workshop under CHCDS held

ZIRO, 3 May: Seventy artisans from across Lower Subansiri district participated in a workshop under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) of the union Textiles Ministry, organised here by the state’s Industries Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kolkata, on Saturday.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the craftsmanship of traditional Arunachali handicrafts and handcrafted textiles, and to help the artisans expand their market reach. Till date six such workshops have been held in Namsai, Tezu, and Miao, benefiting more than 300 artisans.

The workshop here was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, along with Reru Zilla Parishad Member Nani Jailang.

In his address, the DC highlighted the NIFT’s pivotal role as a premier institution in the fashion and design sector, and urged the artisans to “fully leverage” such platforms to upgrade their skills and boost their marketing capabilities. He pointed out that markets like Shillong are filled with Naga shawls, while products from Arunachal Pradesh artisans remain under-represented. “This is an opportunity to be tapped through improved production and marketing strategies,” he said.

Ziro ADI Mudang Tago also spoke.

The workshop was led by the NIFT’s F&LA Design Department Associate Professor Jayati Mukherjee, and its Leather Design Associate Professor Sanjib Kumar Das, along with a team of expert designers -Fashion Design Associate Professor Anamika Debnath, and NIFT craft expert Anwesha Mukherjee.

Centred around the theme ‘Creating avenues to a new identity’, the sessions aimed to enhance the artisans’ knowledge of raw materials, production techniques, and market linkages. The workshop promoted sustainable practices, design innovation, and empowerment of traditional artisans to succeed in both national and global markets.

The artisans were encouraged to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, focusing on product quality, innovation, and market readiness. Discussions also explored tribal motifs and beadwork, particularly those of the Apatani tribe, while highlighting differences among various tribal crafts forms.

The experts presented historical perspectives on motifs from Northeast India, supported by research and documentation, and engaged the participants in interactive sessions to examine local design trends and patterns from across the country.

The event was attended also by Textile & Handicraft Assistant Director Toko Okey, Industries AD Dinsung Hage, PM Vishwakarma SMPU Rohit Sahu, and ArSRLM District Mission Manager Maga Aminta. (DIPRO)