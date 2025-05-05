Arunachal readies for SAFF U-19 C’ship

Monday Musing

[ M Doley ]

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship-2025 is just around the corner, set to kick off on 9 May at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

This prestigious event will provide a unique opportunity for football enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh to witness high-octane international matches on their home turf.

Notably, this is the first time that the state is hosting an international football event of this magnitude – a testament to the significant development of football infrastructure in recent years.

The championship follows the successful organisation of the National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy last year, showcasing the state’s growing capabilities in hosting major football events.

The championship holds special significance for football lovers in the state, particularly with Arunachal’s own Omang Dodum, who plays for ISL side Punjab FC, earning a spot in the national squad.

Dodum’s impressive journey, including his selection for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, serves as an inspiration to young footballers in the state.

The national team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, has already arrived in the state capital and is training for the tournament at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Naharlagun and the NERIST ground in Nirjuli.

The teams have been divided into two groups, with host India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in Group A, and Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives in Group B.

India will face island nation Sri Lanka at 7:30 pm on 9 May, followed by a match against Nepal at 7:30 pm on 13 May.

According to All India Football Federation sources, teams from Bangladesh, Maldives, and Bhutan are scheduled to arrive in Itanagar on 6 May, with Sri Lanka and Nepal arriving the next day.

The organisers said that preparations are nearly complete, with all arrangements in place for a successful tournament.

Notably, the championship will be plastic-free, setting a commendable example for future events and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Beyond the excitement of the tournament, the championship has the potential to leave a lasting impact on football development in Arunachal.

By exposing local players to high-level football, the event can inspire and motivate them to improve their skills. It may also spark interest in football among local youths, leading to increased participation in grassroots programmes.

Omang Dodum’s participation can serve as a role model for young players, encouraging them to pursue football careers.

Ultimately, the championship can help create a stronger football culture in the state, and its success may lead to increased investment in football development programmes, benefiting players, coaches, and fans alike.