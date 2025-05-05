Telengana to host Miss World competitions

HYDERABAD, 4 May: The Telengana government has prepared a detailed action plan to conduct the 72nd Miss World-2025 competitions from 10 to 31 May here in a grand manner, highlighting Telangana’s uniqueness to the world.

With the slogan ‘The World looks at Telangana!’, the event is set to become a milestone in the state’s history.

Miss World contestants from around 120 countries are expected to reach Hyderabad before 8 May.

On this occasion, special themes and tourist circuits have been designed to introduce Telangana’s culture, history, tourist attractions, medical tourism and growth story to the world.

Miss World Limited Chairperson and CEO Julia Evelyn Morley, Miss World official Kerry, and other delegates already arrived for the event on 2 May.