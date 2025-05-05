Former TCS CEO Ramadorai joins as Assam RGU’s governing board member

GUWAHATI, 4 May: Former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), S Ramadorai has joined the governing board of the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) as a distinguished member.

“I am pleased to be associated with the RGU at a time when the Northeast is emerging as a hub of talent and opportunity,” said S Ramadorai. He said: “The university’s focus on expanding educational access and fostering innovation is absolutely aligned with the region’s growing aspirations. I look forward to supporting its efforts to build future-ready institutions and empower the youths of Assam and the wider Northeast.”

While welcoming Ramadorai, RGU Vice Chancellor Dr AK Pansari said: “His visionary leadership and unparalleled expertise in education and industry will inspire us to achieve new heights in shaping a transformative future for our students and the Northeast region.”

Ramadorai’s illustrious career includes transformative contributions to India’s IT industry and skill development initiatives. As the former CEO and MD of TCS, he was instrumental in establishing the company as a global IT leader. He also served as adviser to the prime minister of India in the National Council on Skill Development.