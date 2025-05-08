Former MP Sanjoy seeks increase in parliamentary and legislative seats for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Former member of parliament and former minister Takam Sanjoy has urged the government of India, the delimitation commission and Election Commission of India to increase the present 2 (two) Lok Sabha seats to 6 (six), 1 (one) Rajya Sabha seat to 2 (two ) seats, and the 60 (sixty) Assembly seats to 90 (ninety) by amending various clauses of the Constitution of India related to delimitation of parliamentary constituencies seats and legislative assembly seats for the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sanjoy, in a release on Wednesday, appealed to govt. of India, the delimitation commission and the Election Commission of India, to effect delimitation by enhancing the seats. “The voice of the largest number of ethnic tribes and sub-tribes in a state in India is not represented enough with 2 (two) Lok Sabha, 1 (one) Rajya Sabha and 60 (sixty) assembly seats. Politically and historically Arunachal is the most sensitive zone of the country bordering China, Myanmar and Bhutan. Such decision of government of India and delimitation commission will further strengthen India’s position against claim of Chinese government on Arunachal,” he said.

Sanjoy further stated that population should not be the sole criteria for delimiting parliamentary and assembly constituencies in tribal belts/states of Northeast owing to its unique and peculiar geo-political conditions.

He exhorted the people of Arunachal including ruling incumbents, political parties, social and student organizations to join hands to place the above demands to the govt. of India, Election Commission and Delimitation Commission of India.