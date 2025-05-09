Concern over qualification requirements

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to express concern regarding the recent recruitment advertisements for administrative and technical posts at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), particularly for the posts of system analyst and assistant registrar.

As per the RGU’s employment notification dated 6 May, the eligibility criteria for the post of system analyst (Level 10, Group A) include an ME/MTech in computer science/information technology, without any mandatory post-qualification experience. In comparison, candidates with BE/BTech, MCA, and MSc are required to have only 2-3 years of experience, which is itself insufficient for a Group A position.

Level 10 posts in central government, central universities, state government universities, and state government organisations fall under Group A, which inherently implies a position of leadership, responsibility, and specialised expertise. Accordingly, a minimum of two years of post-MTech/ME experience is widely accepted as necessary to ensure that the candidate possesses the practical exposure to handle complex, institution-wide IT systems. For other qualifications such as BTech, MCA, and MSc, at least 5 to 6+ years of relevant experience should be mandated.

To illustrate this standard:

Ä The University of Hyderabad requires 2 years of experience even for MTech holders.

Ä The Central University of Kerala and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also mandate 2-5 years for system analyst/network engineer roles, depending on qualifications.

Ä NIC/NIELIT and other central as well as state government organisations/institutions.

The absence of these criteria in RGU’s notification risks recruiting underqualified candidates into critical roles that support digital infrastructure, ERP, examinations, and secure networks.

Similarly, the APU, as per its most recent non-teaching recruitment advertisement, also lists no essential experience for the posts of assistant registrar and system analyst. Moreover, the written test syllabus for both posts lack core subject areas, such as computer networks, information security, office procedures, and general rules, which are fundamental for system analysts and assistant registrars, respectively.

The APU is a state government university, and although new, it is essential that recruitment standards align with national best practices, especially for administrative and IT leadership roles.

In light of the above, I urge RGU to immediately revise and rectify its eligibility criteria for the post of system analyst, incorporating minimum post-qualification experience for all qualifying degrees, especially MTech/ME.

I also urge the APU to ensure appropriate experience criteria and syllabus relevance in future recruitment notifications, particularly for Group A posts like system analyst and assistant registrar.

Public universities must uphold stringent standards in recruitment to maintain the functional and academic integrity of their institutions. I sincerely hope that the authorities concerned will take swift and corrective action.

A concerned aspirant