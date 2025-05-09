Security beefed up across Delhi as armed conflict with Pakistan intensifies

NEW DELHI, 8 May: Security was heightened across the national capital on Thursday with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations.

The security beef-up comes amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani military last night tried to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. The attempts were foiled, and a Pakistani air defence system was destroyed in Lahore.

Police sources said special commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with the deputy commissioners of all 15 districts.

“All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation,” said the source.

A police officer said that vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a statement said, “As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro station, a vital public installation. During the visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination meeting was held.” (PTI)