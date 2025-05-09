Candidates selected for free UPSC/civil services coaching

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Allotment letters were issued to 15 APST candidates on Thursday to undergo a 10-month free-of-cost coaching for UPSC/civil services exams at New Delhi-based Samkalp IAS Coaching, as part of a scheme of the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE).

“The scheme is a brainchild of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and will be very useful for the ambitious students of Arunachal Pradesh who aspire for civil services,” the DHE stated in a release.

The selection of the 15 candidates was done on the basis of written examination and viva voce, for which altogether 324 candidates had applied. The top 15 candidates were selected on the basis of written test and interview, the release said.

The allotment letters were handed over to the candidates by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, in a function which was attended by Education Joint Secretary Namgyal Angmo, Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Milorai Modi, and Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Dr Joram Muthu, along with other officers and officials of the department.