Stop late night construction work

Editor,

I am writing to draw attention to an increasingly disturbing issue affecting those residing near Hina Abu Apartment, E Sector, Itanagar. Late-night construction activities – specifically hammering and other loud operations and noisy behaviours by the labourers – have become a daily nuisance, often continuing up to 10 pm and, at times, even beyond.

Such relentless noise at odd hours is not only inconsiderate but also a clear violation of the peace and tranquillity that residents are entitled to in their homes. It reflects the absolute insolence behaviour and reckless attitude of the owner intentionally wanting to torture the neighbours by allowing the labourers to carry out the work, showing complete disregard for their surroundings and community wellbeing.

As per prevailing rules, construction activity generating noise is not permitted beyond 10 pm under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The continuation of such work suggests a lack of enforcement or oversight.

I urge the DC and the authorities concerned – particularly the local municipal body and the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board – to take strict and immediate action against these people. Citizens facing similar issues can typically lodge complaints with the local police station, the State Pollution Control Board, or via the National Green Tribunal online portals, depending on the severity and persistence of the issue.

It is high time the authorities ensured that public health and peace are prioritised over unchecked construction activity. I hope this letter brings much-needed attention and redressal to the issue.

An insomniac student