Early success for police

The capital police, which began investigating the Nationalist Social Council for Taniland (NSCT) and its armed wing, the United Tani Army (UTA), in January this year, has dismantled emerging militant networks linked to trafficking and arms smuggling in the capital region.

Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that after a video of UTA chairman Anthony Doke was circulated, the capital police launched an operation and arrested Tana Hasu and Techi Bidu, who were actively recruiting vulnerable youths from marginalised communities into the UTA.

On 30 April, during follow-up operations, the police identified Biro Gumja Tamin as a central operative linked to the NSCN (K-YA), involved in extorting high-value contractors to fund insurgent activities.

The police said the investigation revealed an organised arms trafficking network rooted in Itanagar, with links to insurgent groups in Nagaland. It also uncovered a nexus between this trafficking syndicate and a larger narcotics network operating in the Gohpur-Chimpu corridor.

In the region, it is not uncommon for armed groups – whether ideologically motivated or not – to indulge in arms and narcotics trafficking. Such networks thrive here. The police, after months of investigation, have managed to crack down on these operations, which is commendable.

With many young people in the region lacking stable employment and income, generous offers of money and support become powerful incentives. The police will have to remain vigilant, as Doke – a familiar name and face to both the police and the public for over two decades – remains out of their reach. A history-sheeter, he has been in and out of jail but has continued his activities, indicating that he is aware of the high and quick profits in illegal arms and narcotics.

Currently in a safe haven and with his original plan thwarted, the police have the upper hand – for now.