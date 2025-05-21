Training prog on beekeeping

ALUBARI, 20 May: Forty farmers and farmwomen participated in a two-day training programme on beekeeping, organised here by the Namsai KVK from 19-20 May to mark the World Bee Day.

During the programme, which was organised in collaboration with Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora highlighted the importance of beekeeping, and highlighted the species of honeybee, their behaviour, equipment, flora, diseases, enemies, and bio-product.

A demonstration on bee boxes and transfer of colonies also presented.