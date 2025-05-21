W/Siang DA organises awareness prog on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

AALO, 20 May: The West Siang district administration, in collaboration with Mother’s Vision, organised a capacity-building and awareness programme on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) for stakeholders, particularly anganwadi workers, on Tuesday.

Resource persons Dr Tsering Wagmu Kato and Aalo Police Station Sub-Inspector Manthan Chintan discussed the effects of psychotropic substances and the role of law enforcement in preventing substance abuse.

Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Gamlin emphasised the stakeholders’ role in preventing substance use and providing aftercare support for treatment.

Earlier, ICDS Deputy Director and NMBA district nodal officer Yabi Riba Ete highlighted the programme’s objectives and significance.

The participants took a pledge to combat the drug menace and strive for a drug-free district under the NMBA initiative. (DIPRO)