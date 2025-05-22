Nation first or party?

My List Vs Your List

By Poonam I Kaushish

It was a short-lived hum-sath-sath-hain show of outrage, grief and retribution. Barely, has the ink dried on Operation Sindoor post the brutal Pahalgam attack 22 April killing 26, its back to square one: Tu-tu-mein-mein of petty politricking between ruling BJP and its bête noire Congress. Over your list vs my list of MPs delegations to 30 world Capital’s to reinforce New Delhi’s post-Pahalgam diplomatic outreach.

True, Modi Sarkar’s decision to include Opposition leaders in seven delegations is an astute and clever continuation of the tone and tenor of the moment. So also, its decision to name three Opposition leaders of Congress, NC and DMK to head these groups besides allies JD(U) and Shiv Sena. Yet, for reasons best known to them, both Congress and TMC decided to play spoil sport.

While Mamata’s Trinimool has withdrawn its MP from one of the delegation on the facetious plea that it wasn’t consulted about its choice, Congress too criticised Government for “playing games” with a “mischievous mindset” by naming former UN diplomat-turned its MP Tharoor as head of one all-Party delegation, discounting four MPs suggested by it. Never mind, if in the process, it scored a self goal laying bear its divide within, looks resentful and appears churlish as one of its list of four was included in a group, besides three other leaders from the Party.

Predictably, BJP lashed out accusing Congress of internal hypocrisy, “The Party opposes its MP who speaks for India….the Congress leadership is uncomfortable with anyone who overshadows the ‘High Command’.” Adding to Congress discomfiture, Tharoor welcomed Government’s decision stating, “This has nothing to do with Party politics.” Sic.

Certainly, the former UN diplomat’s inclusion may not surprise many as he has been one of the vocal supporters of the Government on the India-Pakistan stand-off telling the story clearly and forcefully. Showcasing, the collective political coming together across Party lines. But it also underscores a departure from his Party’s stand. So much so, that Congress was forced to announce that his statements were his own views and not the Party’s stand.

To be fair, Congress, like any other Opposition Party, would want its representative to support Government as far as fight against terror is concerned but not give a clean chit or justify almost all Government policies as Tharoor has been doing. Said a senior leader, “He has crossed the Lakshan Rekha. Congress mein hona aur Congress ka hona mein zameen-aasmaan ka antar hai.

“For instance we raised the issue on US President Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, Tharoor publically dismissed Trump’s claims, in sharp contrast to our Party’s stand.” Even as Government said the ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO.

This isn’t the only time Tharoor has found himself at odds with his Party. Earlier, the Congress MP admitted that he was “left with egg on the face” for opposing India’s stand vis-a-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. The former UN diplomat-turned politician also praised the outcome of PM Modi’s meeting with Trump at the White House.

The issue is not inclusion of Tharoor or a quibble between BJP-Congress. But it raises a quintessential question: Nation come first or Party?

Also, while exercising our adult franchise citizens should be completely focused Obviously, at the outset nation and national interest come first. Wherein, every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or religion is an Indian first. Political ambitions and ideologies have their own place, but country always is first. Leaders and Parties should be mindful of the fact that opposing a rival or an individual should not go against the nation’s best interests.

With India’s global profile changing rapidly with a growing economy, on track to becoming a super power, it par for the political course. Also in times of war, endemic or strife one has to unconditionally support the Government. A leader can oppose another, or voice his opposition against a Party but not become a voice against the country.

on Nation First, as nothing matters more than to see our country progress rapidly. It is time that our netagan start thinking of the progress of Bharat Mata first and keep all individual preferences at bay. It is only when the entire nation starts looking at the larger picture that real growth and progress will take place.

On the obverse, once you pick a side, you have to bat for that side. In today’s milieu for most Parties and leaders Party interest override all else. Caught in the vortex of the I, me and myself syndrome, national interest seems to be fading out. The country may go underwater with Parties vying with each other in promising the moon and stars in the hope of coming to power.

In this vicious free-for-all tit-for-tat game hitting below the belt is normal, wherein minute fault lines are blown out of proportion. Forgetting that people and nation both exist before a Party is created. Nation and people come first, not vice versa.

What next? Events have their own momentum. Arguably, one can say this is what democracy is all about. Sadly, however, the basic postulates of democracy have got botched over the years. Few care to remember today that democracy is not an end in itself. It is only a means to an end, namely, the greater well-being and happiness of the people. Which is possible only through a clean, honet and stable Government run by dedicated leaders committed to putting country above self and all else.

In a billion plus nation there are 700 million people below 35 years, the nation needs young leaders who can command the change for transformation of India into a developed nation embedded with knowledge society, a Viksit Bharat.

Time to pause and ponder the long-term ramifications of the future. Will individual egos get the better of collective wisdom? Time for our polity’s evolution as leaders who put nation before Party. Who change the traditional role from leader to coach, manager to mentor, from director to delegator and from one who demands respect to one who facilitate self-respect. The higher the proportion of leaders in a nation, the higher the potential of a nation becoming enriched, self sufficient and successful.

Ideally all should grasp the reality of Parliamentary democracy. We have to start taking our citizens seriously and treating them like worthwhile investments. Our netas need to remember: Power, breeds, arrogance leads to defeat.

The ‘Conduct of Politics’ necessitates reliability, integrity, credibility, conviction and courage. There should be no scope for any lingering doubt or suspicion that politics come after nation. Undoubtedly, a motivated environment will be needed to build a great foundation for our vision of transforming India into a “developed nation”. We need more leaders who are men of conscience, integrity and credibility to build India. What gives? — INFA