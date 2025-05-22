Long pending PGT exam

Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) towards the long-pending PGT examination.

We, the aspirants, have been waiting since 2022 with hope and dedication. However, the repeated postponements and lack of clear communication have left us mentally and emotionally drained. Despite being mentioned in the APPSC exam calendar, the PGT exam date is yet to be officially released. If there is any plan to postpone or cancel the exam again, we humbly request the Commission to kindly inform us in advance.

Last year, the TGT exam was cancelled due to a date clash with the APSSB exam. We expected an alternative date, but no such step was taken. Many of us had cleared the 2022 APPSC prelims, and though the written exam was cancelled, the prelims haven’t been officially scrapped yet. This uncertainty is affecting our ability to prepare for other opportunities.

Most of us have been solely focusing on the PGT/TGT exams, foregoing other competitive exams with the belief that the Commission would conduct these as scheduled. Unfortunately, our trust is being tested again and again.

Therefore, on humanitarian grounds, we earnestly request the APPSC to release the PGT exam date at the earliest or provide a clear update about its status. This will help thousands of aspirants like me plan our future accordingly and not remain stuck in uncertainty.

We placed our faith in the system, but that faith now feels like a trap.

A frustrated aspirant