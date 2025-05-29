APWWS demands action against minister for assaulting protester

ITANAGAR, 28 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has demanded immediate action against minister Ojing Tasing for allegedly assaulting women protesters during a demonstration against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The APWWS has written to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Human Rights, urging it to conduct a thorough and independent inquiry into the matter.

The incident occurred during a demonstration against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel for a survey of the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

A viral video showed minister Tasing hitting a woman with his elbow in Boleng in Siang district, while another woman was seen bleeding after being assaulted by police.

The incident happened after the minister was allegedly stopped from leaving a meeting and surrounded, following an inconclusive discussion regarding deployment of CAPF personnel for the SUMP.

The villagers are protesting against forceful deployment of armed forces.

“We are deeply disturbed and distressed by a viral video circulating across various social media platforms, which shows the sitting minister Ojing Tasing hitting a lady with his elbow on her back and another lady who was seen bleeding after being assaulted by police personnel during protests against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel for conducting the pre-feasibility report survey of the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.

The APWWS said that the abuse of power by elected representatives and law enforcement agencies is unacceptable and violates constitutional rights and human dignity, particularly of women exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest.

The APWWS emphasized that no one, regardless of their position or authority, should be above the law and demanded that justice be served without fear or favor.

It urged the Commission to take swift and decisive action against those involved to uphold justice and maintain public faith in democratic institutions.