Police say ‘CAPF deployed to maintain law and order’

SUMP protests in Siang Valley

[ Marina Dai ]

BOLENG, 28 May: As the protests against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey of the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang and Upper Siang intensifies, the state police have stated that the security forces were deployed to prevent any law and order issues or misunderstandings in the region.

Addressing the media, IGP Hibu Tamang further blamed the outsiders for playing a role in hyping the anti-dam protests.

“So far, nine companies of Central Armed Police Forces and nine companies of State Armed Police Forces, including one company of women police, have been deployed. That makes a total of 19 companies in the area-from Boleng to Geku, and Yingkiong to Beging-all tasked with protecting the equipment and preventing any conflict or law and order situation,” said the IGP.

He said there is growing concern and suspicion surrounding the proposed project.

Blaming outsiders for fueling the protest, he added, “During the protest at the government school in Beging, we suspect some outsiders instigated the local people. They even set fire to a hanging bridge. Despite this, we have not taken major action against them yet.”

“The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a government of India initiative. The project site is located in the villages of Beging and Parong. A preliminary feasibility report was to be conducted by NHPC. Security clearance had already been granted by the district administration six months ago,” he said.

However, he noted that since December, NHPC has been trying to obtain site clearance to begin the survey work.

IGP Tamang said that many consultative meetings have been held at various levels-with district officials, women’s groups and others-but the survey work for the proposed Siang dam has not yet begun.

“Recently, some equipment was brought to Beging, which triggered public protests. On 23 May, an incident occurred in connection with this. As a preventive measure, the district administrations of the affected districts took several steps. Security forces were deployed to prevent law and order problems or misunderstandings,” he added.

Regarding the violence that occurred during a consultative meeting on the SUMP-which was attended by cabinet minister Ojing Tasing, MLA Geku-Mariyang Oni Panyang, and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), which is spearheading the protests along with villagers-IGP Tamang said that “it was outsiders who orchestrated the violence.”

“On the 23rd, local leaders had requested that no activities begin immediately and that a meeting be arranged. This meeting, originally scheduled for 25 May, was extended and held on 27 May at the DC office. It was meant to be a peaceful consultative meeting to discuss whether or not the project should proceed. However, some people from outside instigated others. As they were not allowed into the meeting, they remained outside, gathered a crowd, and tried to create a law and order issue,” he said.

IGP Tamang said that the situation escalated soon because of a rumour and fake news.

“While the meeting was ongoing, some people spread fake news. They falsely claimed that a man from Anini, from the Mishmi community, had been arrested by the police. But neither Siang nor Upper Siang police have arrested anyone so far in connection with the Siang project. No one has been arrested in relation to this issue.”

Referring to human rights defender and anti-mega dam activist, Ebo Mili, police said that he is not under their custody.

Mili, who is the legal adviser to the SIFF has been missing since Monday. Before he went missing, he was present in Siang.

A complaint had been filed against Mili on Monday by the DC, P.N Thungon, accusing Mili of leading a group of 80-90 people at the Beging site, the epicentre of the protest, on 22 May. Beging is the protest site where drilling machines and other equipment have been kept by the dam proponent.

However, villagers from Beging denied these allegations, stating that Mili was present in his capacity as legal counsel to the SIFF and did not incite or lead any unlawful activity.

Regarding the violence on Tuesday, deputy commissioner P.N. Thungon said that the protesters did not stick to the designated protest area set by the administration. Instead, the situation got out of control as people disregarded the instructions and started a blockade.

“But then they bring people under the name of a protest, and it no longer remains a peaceful demonstration. When there’s an intent to do something wrong, problems arise. We don’t want to make arrests because talks are still ongoing,” he said.

He admitted that some action had to be taken to maintain public order.

Meanwhile, a submission requesting the revocation of the MoU signed by the Pangkang Kumku villagers-who had earlier agreed to allow the PFR for the SUMP-was reportedly made to the concerned district administration.

When asked about this withdrawal, the DC responded that he had not yet received a copy.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest against the CAPF deployment at the Beging survey site continues. Locals remain resolute in their opposition, vowing to persist until the CAPF personnel are withdrawn and the survey camp is dismantled.