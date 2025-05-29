Arunachal shines in National Arm Wrestling Championship

ITANAGAR, 28 May: Arunachal Pradesh secured the first runner-up position overall in the 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship, held from 25 to 28 May in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The state won an impressive 89 medals, including 54 gold, 28 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Uttar Pradesh claimed the overall championship title.

However, Arunachal Pradesh excelled in the women’s category, winning the championship title, while the men’s team finished as first runner-up.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) informed that Arunachal Pradesh claimed seven ‘Champion of the Champions’ (CoCs) titles.

The winners included Nanang Giri (senior and junior men’s categories), Phutong Wangsu (junior boys’category), Mousami Pakam Ete (senior women’s category), Pate Yasuk (girls’ youth category), Kipa Yayum (girls’ junior category), Jumbi Yomcha (girls’ sub-junior category).

The team was led by AAPAWA president Pakjar Taipodia, general secretary Yiri Kamcham, and team manager Bamang Bai.

The championship was participated by athletes from all over the country.