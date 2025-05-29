Guv empowers Puroik youth through scholarships

ITANAGAR, 28 May: Governor K.T Parnaik has awarded scholarships to four outstanding students from the Puroik community. Each student will receive a scholarship of Rs. 7,000 in recognition of their academic excellence in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

The recipients, Peter Hally and Chintek Sanjay (Class 12), along with Barji Siji and Chintek Mekam (Class 10), were selected for their remarkable academic performance despite facing social and economic hardships.

The awards were granted from the ‘Governor’s Excellence Awards’ corpus fund, established to support educational advancement within the Puroik Welfare Society.

While approving the scholarships, the Governor expressed his hope that this gesture would encourage other young learners from the Puroik community.

“Education is the most powerful tool for transformation,” the Governor said, and wished that many more children from the Puroik community could pursue their dreams. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)