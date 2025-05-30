Withdraw district-wise quota from CGL 2025

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily I would like to pray to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to withdraw the posts advertised against district-wise quota vacancies, since the Gauhati High court has put a stay order on making appointments against district vacancies.

I request the APSSB to not withhold the results of the remaining posts because district vacancies have been challenged in court.

It is only logical that the district posts be withdrawn, so that there would be no hurdle for appointments for the remaining posts.

An aspirant