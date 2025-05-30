The disappearance of Ebo Mili

Editor,

On 26 May, 2025, Ebo Mili, a prominent human rights lawyer and anti-dam activist from Arunachal Pradesh, vanished under troubling circumstances, sparking widespread concern among activists, civil society groups, and local communities.

His disappearance follows a formal police complaint filed against him by Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, accusing Mili of violating prohibitory orders during protests against the controversial Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). As tensions escalate over mega-dam projects in the region, Mili’s whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears of targeted repression against a vocal advocate for indigenous rights and environmental justice.

Mili, a member of the Idu Mishmi community, has been a steadfast voice against large-scale hydropower projects in Arunachal, particularly the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. As legal advisor to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), Mili has championed the rights of indigenous communities, highlighting the ecological and social threats posed by mega-dams. These projects, including the SUMP, are criticized for risking irreversible damage to ancestral lands, river systems, and livelihoods, while potentially causing displacement and environmental disasters.

Mili’s activism has made him a target, with prior detentions in 2023 and 2024 for his role in anti-dam protests. His recent activism focused on opposing the pre-feasibility survey for the SUMP, which has drawn significant local opposition. On 22 and 23 May, protests at Beging village, a key site for the SUMP, saw hundreds of villagers, led by the SIFF, defy a prohibitory order under Section 144, which bans public assemblies. Mili, present as legal counsel, was accused by the Siang deputy commissioner of leading a “mob” of 80 to 90 people – a claim the villagers vehemently deny, asserting that he acted solely in his advisory capacity.

On 26 May, Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon filed a first information report (FIR) against Mili at the Boleng police station, citing violations of Sections 135, 191, and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The complaint alleged that Mili’s actions during the 22 and 23 May protests constituted a breach of the prohibitory order issued on 22 May.

Mili was last seen leaving Parong in Siang district at around 6:30 pm on 26 May. Since then, his whereabouts have been unknown, prompting alarm among his family, friends, and supporters. While the Siang police have denied detaining him, reports from local sources and journalists, including Marina Dai, indicate that Mili’s disappearance coincided with the FIR.

As of 28 May, Mili’s whereabouts remain unknown. We call on the government to immediately clarify whether Mili was detained under other names, and if not, to immediately find out the reasons for Mili’s disappearance and make them public; to drop the preliminary investigation report against Mili and any charges related to the peaceful protest on 22-23 May, and to recognize his rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

Avyaan Sharma