Flash flood wreaks havoc in Daporijo

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 30 May: The devastating flash flood caused by the overflowing Sigin River has affected over 100 families across various colonies here in Upper Subansiri district, according to local sources.

The worst-hit areas include Sigin-I, Sigin-II, Sigin-III, Sinyik Colony, Polo Colony, Tikre Colony, and the burial ground area.

According to Tamin Welfare Society HRD secretary Dosh Dasi, the displaced families have taken shelter with relatives. However, no immediate relief has been provided to the affected people by the authorities concerned, Dasi said. He added that the extent of property damage, including residential houses and livestock losses, can only be determined after an assessment.

The district administration has issued an advisory, urging people to take precautions during heavy rainfall to avoid untoward incidents.

The advisory includes exercising caution near rivers and streams, avoiding flooded areas, staying indoors during adverse weather, staying away from electric poles and power lines to avoid electrocution, refraining from crossing rivers and streams during heavy rain, and staying away from landslide-prone areas and sinking areas.

The administration has issued helpline numbers for the public in case of emergencies: 9485236667 (District Disaster Management Authority), 8974907392 (police), 9362373596 (fire), and 108 (ambulance).