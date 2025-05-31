In a first, CM digitally lays foundation stones

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Setting a novel trend, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday digitally laid the foundation stones for various infrastructure development projects across the state worth Rs 750 crores under the Education Department, to be executed by the Rural Works Department (RWD), in the financial year 2025-26.

A major part of this effort involves the implementation of multiple education infrastructure projects, including upgrading 39 Government Higher Secondary Schools under the SASCI scheme with a budget of Rs 300 crore; construction of 156 hostels and teachers’ quarters in all districts under the SASCI with Rs 22 crore; 14 large-capacity hostels (120 beds each) under the DAJGUA scheme costing Rs 71.40 crore; 60 bachelors’ barracks in rural schools with Rs 9 crore; infrastructure development of Arunachal University, Pasighat with Rs 30 crore; and constructing 394 kitchen sheds-cum-stores for the PM Poshan scheme with Rs 23.64 crore.

“This is in line with our commitment to successfully implement the Shikshit Arunachal 2029 Mission adopted by our government,” said Khandu.

Under this mission, he said, all infrastructural needs of government schools will be fulfilled while also making policy decisions to rejuvenate the education system of the state.

Khandu reiterated that schools not functioning or with zero attendance will be closed and the inter-village school model will be implemented.

“Over the years, with focus on quantity, we lost quality. Under Mission Shikshit Arunachal, we intend to take the quality of our education to the top notch by 2029,” he said.

Khandu expressed belief that under the leadership of Education Minister PD Sona, the mission would be achieved as stipulated.

Congratulating the RWD and the Education Department, he advised the officers and officials of the RWD to maintain quality and the timeline for completion without fail.

Also present were DCM Chowna Mein, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Sona’s advisor Mutchu Mithi, and senior officials from the RWD and the Education Department. (CM’s PR Cell)