HDMT: E/Kameng to face E/Siang in girls’ football final

PASIGHAT, 30 May: The stage is set for an exciting final match in the girls’ football tournament of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT).

East Kameng stormed into the finals, registering a convincing 5-0 win over Lower Siang in the semifinals here in East Siang district on Friday.

The East Kameng team showcased exceptional skill, with all goals scored in the first half. Oriya Sangdo and Ana Bagang each netted two goals, while Jyoti Sonam added one to the tally.

In the other semifinal, East Siang edged out Lohit with a 3-0 victory. Numsi Misang scored two goals, and an own goal from Lohit sealed the win for East Siang.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ volleyball event, four teams have made their way to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches. The teams are East Siang, Kra Daadi, Kamle, and Capital Complex. (DIPRO)