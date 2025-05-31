VKSA launched in districts

KIBITHU, 30 May: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) here on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal outlined the various initiatives undertaken in the vibrant villages of Kaho, Kibithu, and Mushai, and advised farmers to adopt effective pest, disease, and water management practices.

6 Kumaon Regiment Commanding Officer Colonel Ravi Shukla encouraged collaborative efforts by the KVK and line departments in driving rural agricultural development, while District Horticulture Officer Bami Koyu encouraged farmers to avail the benefits of ongoing and upcoming government schemes.

District Agriculture Officer Oying Tayeng and ATARI Zone-VI principal scientist Dr Rajes Kumar also spoke.

The highlight of the event was the flag-off of krishi raths by Colonel Shukla.

In Longding district, the VKSA was launched in Zedua on Thursday by Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham.

The MLA urged all departments to work in coordination to ensure that the benefits of the campaign reach every farmer and help them adopt modern and sustainable farming practices.

Longding DC Bekir Nyorak, Longding KVK Head Dr Uttpal Kumar Bhattacharya and Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR veterinary extension senior scientist Doni Jini were also present.

In East Kameng district, the VKSA was launched at the KVK in Pampoli in a function during which ADC Arjun Gupta flagged of a krishi rath.

Leaflets of all the government schemes and kharif advisories were distributed to the farmers and guests present.

KVK Head Dr MC Debnath explained the importance of the VKSA and requested the participating farmers to take full advantage of the event.

Kharif crops were also distributed to around 204 farmers who attended the event.

In Leparada district, the VKSA was launched in Basar in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, who emphasized the importance of utilizing government schemes for livelihood enhancement, and urged farmers to adopt scientific agricultural practices through institutions such as the ICAR and the KVK.

ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region Head Prof Lobsang Wangchu highlighted the role of technological advancements from the ICAR, universities, and KVKs in transforming Indian agriculture to be more productive and sustainable.

In Tawang district, the VKSA was launched in vibrant village Jemeithang, with the flagging off of a krishi rath by EAC Deewan Mara.

A total of 272 participants, including farmers and officials from the Tawang KVK, and Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Fisheries Departments, besides scientists from Dirang-based NRC on Yak, FPC members, Kisan Morcha office bearers, and public representatives, actively took part in the programme.

Soil health cards were also distributed to promote balanced nutrient management and soil sustainability.

In Changlang district, the VKSA was launched simultaneously in Rangkhatu, Kengkhu, New Changlang and Old Changlang villages. (With DIPRO input)