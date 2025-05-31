NEYCCC meeting held

SHILLONG, 30 May: The first meeting of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC) was held here in Meghalaya on Friday under the chairmanship of NEYCCC convener Tarh Johny.

All state presidents and IYC in-charges of the Northeast states attended the meeting as co-conveners and ex-officio members.

Important political issues of the region and roadmap for the committee were discussed during the meeting.

Several other important issues, such as drug peddling, unemployment, rising insurgency, etc, in the region were also among the the important agenda of the meeting.