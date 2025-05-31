MLA inaugurates dental OPD at DH

ANINI, 30 May: In a significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure, MLA Mopi Mihu inaugurated a dental OPD at the district hospital (DH) here in Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The OPD is equipped with modern facilities, including, dental chair, X-ray machine and AVG sensor.

Funded by the District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT), this initiative aims to provide quality dental care to the local population.

Reiterating his commitment to improving healthcare, Mihu announced that the upcoming new medical building will be fully equipped with all necessary facilities.

Additionally, he informed that a mortuary has already been approved for the new building, further enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the district.

The MLA commended the DMFT’s contributions and proposed for allocation of fund for a soil testing machine to enhance agricultural growth.

Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora lauded the DMFT for its significant contribution to education and healthcare in the district. He highlighted how the fund has facilitated impactful developmental projects, including the current enhancement of medical services through the inauguration of the dental OPD.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Medical Superintendent Dr Rita Mena and Assistant Mineral Development Officer Anmol Singh for the provision of dental equipment under the DMFT.

ZPC Theko Tayu also attended the inauguration programme. (DIPRO)