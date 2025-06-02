Body of man swept away by Sukha Nallah recovered

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: The body of a man who was swept away by the flooded Sukha Nallah in Upper Digaru in Lohit district on 31 May was recovered at Lasa Pani on 1 June, the disaster management department reported.

The man, identified as Guptajit Bharali, had been swept away while he was crossing the watercourse, the department said in its daily situation report.

This brought the death toll in Arunachal Pradesh due to floods and landslides since 12 May to 11.

The fatalities have been reported from Longding (1), East Kameng (7), Lower Subansiri (2), and Lohit (1).

According to the report, 938 people from 156 villages across 23 districts have been affected by floods and landslides since 1 April.

The Namsai district administration has set up a relief camp at the Govt Secondary School, Alubari, where 59 affected people are taking shelter.