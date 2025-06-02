Doimukh ZPM Techi Rakap passes away

SOPO, 1 Jun: Doimukh Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Techi Rakap passed away at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on the night of 31 May. He had been unwell and was under medical treatment for the past few months.

Late Rakap was a committed public servant, known for his active role in grassroots activities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and other occasions where his services were needed. He had joined the BJP in 2022, along with fellow JD (U) leaders, in the presence of several senior party officials.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso informed that “the funeral services and last journey will be performed on Monday from 12 noon. Family members, relatives, and well-wishers from far and near are arriving and joining together for the funeral service to be held on Monday.”

Late Rakap was a grassroots leader. Since his youth, he was very popular among the youths and had been actively carrying out community and public service, he said.

“It is a great loss for the Doimukh area as we have lost a good and young leader,” added Kaso.

Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia said that late Rakap was known for his commitment to rural development and public welfare. Several fellow colleagues, including grassroots leaders, have come here to pay tribute and express condolences.

Among other prominent figures, IGP Chukhu Appa, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, community leaders, student leaders, youth leaders, social workers, and public leaders gathered to pay tributes to the departed leader at his Sopo residence in Doimukh circle.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek also paid his last respect by visiting the residence of late Rakap and extended solidarity to the grieving family members.

Late Techi Rakap was born on 6 October, 1982 in Rakap village in Sangdupota circle. He received his early education at the Government Middle School, Jote, and continued his studies at the Government Higher Secondary School, Balijan.

A devoted husband to Chukhu Mariam Techi, he was a loving and responsible father to two sons, Techi Kunung and Techi Kakkin, and a daughter, Techi Anung (Ompu). He was deeply respected for his socially conscious mindset and peace-loving nature.

Throughout his life, he demonstrated unwavering dedication to public service and remained committed to the betterment of society despite personal hardships.

In the year 2000, following his marriage, he relocated from Jote Poma to Sopo village. It was here that he deepened his involvement in community development, becoming a trusted and proactive figure in local governance.

His journey in public service began in 2010, when he was elected as a gram panchayat member of Sopo village. His steadfast service and leadership led to his election as an anchal samiti member in 2013. He was elected as ZPM in November 2019 – a position he served with great honour and diligence until his untimely passing.