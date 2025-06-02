HDMT: E/Siang girls’ football team wins final

PASIGHAT, 1 Jun: The East Siang girls’ team defeated their East Kameng counterparts in the final football match of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) U-16 Football and Volleyball Tournaments at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Sunday by 1-0 goal.

The East Kameng team gave a tough fight, but East Siang’s Yayang Lomtung scored the decisive goal through a penalty kick. East Kameng tried hard but couldn’t score any goal till the end of the match.

Meanwhile in the volleyball events, Kra Daadi beat Kamle 25-23, 15-25 and 20-18 in the final match and won the girls’ trophy. On the other hand, in the boys’ volleyball event, Kamle beat Anjaw 25-22 and 31-29 in the final match and lifted the trophy. (DIPRO)