220 kV Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system commissioned

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: The Powergrid ER NER Transmission Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Powergrid, commissioned the 220 kV double-circuit Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system on Saturday.

The project has been commissioned ahead of its original schedule of October 2025, a release from the Powergrid said.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has executed the project under the North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XV “for establishing connectivity between the

Assam Gas Based Power Plant (NEEPCO) and Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

The project involved constructing a 71-km-long 220 kV transmission line, a 220 kV GIS substation in Namsai, and two 220 kV bay extension works in Kathalguri, Assam, the release said.

Commissioning of the project will strengthen the transmission backbone of the Northeastern region, providing a robust and reliable link for power injection to Arunachal from the National Grid, it said.