Army distributes stationeries, mobile toilets

ZIRO, 3 Jun: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps provided stationery items to children of the Ziro Valley Primary School here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, as part of its Operation Sadbhavna.

It also set up three mobile toilet units to improve public hygiene and sanitation.

Also, in a move to promote fitness and community wellbeing, open-air gym equipment were gifted to Ziro town.

Through this initiative, the Spear Corps emphasized that the Army’s role extends far beyond defence, encompassing social upliftment, public service, and human connection.

Among others, former MLA Tage Taki, Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP, APC Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and PRI members attended the programme. (DIPRO)