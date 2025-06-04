Drug peddlers apprehended at Namchick check gate

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMCHICK, 3 Jun: Police personnel deployed at the Namchick check gate under the Kharsang police station in Changlang district apprehended two drug peddlers at the check gate at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Rajen Sorgyari and Nongpot Hacheng, coming from Assam on a motorcycle (AS23-AE-8685) were stopped by the police personnel on duty at the check gate. They behaved suspiciously when they saw the police. Upon interrogation, they admitted to possessing contraband substances.

The police immediately informed the executive magistrate in Kharsang and secured independent witness, and search was conducted in their presence, resulting in the recovery of 12.19 grams of suspected heroin concealed in a soap case.

On the instruction of the executive magistrate, the police seized the substance, along with a phone and the motorcycle. A case [u/s- 21(B) NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard at the Kharsang police station.