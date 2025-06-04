Mayor calls for timely completion of STP project

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jun: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected the ongoing sewage treatment plant (STP) work here on Tuesday, in the company of corporators and senior IMC officials, including the IMC commissioner.

During his visit, Phassang urged the executing agency and the contractors at the STP site to adhere to the project timeline “while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety as per the prescribed norms.”

He directed all stakeholders involved in the project to ensure quality work with accountability. “This project is crucial for improving sanitation and public health in the region. Timely and quality execution is non-negotiable,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the need for regular monitoring and close coordination between departments to avoid unnecessary delays.

He assured the public that the IMC is committed to enhancing urban infrastructure and providing essential civic amenities to the residents of Naharlagun and the greater Itanagar Capital Region.