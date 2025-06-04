Security forces retrieve vehicle from deep gorge

KHONSA, 3 Jun: The 44th Assam Rifles Battalion, with support from the 36th battalion of the CRPF, retrieved a pickup van that had plunged into a deep gorge near Khonsa town in Tirap district.

The incident had occurred on a rain-slicked road, and despite local residents’ efforts, the retrieval operation proved highly risky due to the unstable terrain.

Recognizing the urgency, the villagers approached the Assam Rifles for assistance.

Responding swiftly, the security forces mobilized a recovery unit to the site and, through professionalism, teamwork, and technical skill, retrieved the vehicle without causing further damage or risking lives.

The local community expressed gratitude for the timely and selfless assistance, highlighting the enduring bond between the Assam Rifles and the people of the Northeast. (DIPRO)