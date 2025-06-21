DC visits govt schools to assess their functioning

ZIRO, 20 Jun: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Friday visited various government schools in Ziro valley to obtain a comprehensive understanding of how the schools in the district are functioning.

The DC visited Dani Kunia GHSS in Hapoli, the Government Gandhi Secondary School in Hapoli, the GSS in Hong, the GSS in Hari, the NG GSS in Tajang, and the GUPS in Old Ziro.

As the new academic session is beginning, the DC instructed the DDSE and the principals/headmasters to enhance the effectiveness of teaching practices for providing quality education, and to ensure safe learning environment for overall development of the students.

Among others, DDSE Kocho Jomoh, DPC Nangram Kayum, BEO TH Grayu and Apatani Students’ Union education secretary Koj Risang accompanied the DC during the visits. (DIPRO)