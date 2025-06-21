Farming will provide sustainable income: Wangsu

KANUBARI, 20 Jun: Agri & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised the critical importance of farmers adopting serious agricultural practices for long-term economic benefits.

“Farming will provide sustainable income in the long run and contribute to a self-reliant lifestyle,” he said during a scientific cultivation training programme for high-value horticultural crops, organised here in Longding district by the Horticulture Department on Friday under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture 2024-25.

Addressing the participating farmers, Wangsu stressed that agriculture should be viewed not merely as a subsistence activity but as a viable economic enterprise that can significantly improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The minister also highlighted the role of scientific cultivation methods in maximizing crop yields and ensuring sustainable farming practices.

Wangsu directed the Horticulture Department to “maintain continuous monitoring of farmers’ progress throughout the crop growing cycle to ensure that beneficiaries receive ongoing technical support and guidance to maximize the success of their horticultural ventures.”

The minister also distributed saplings to over 200 farmers from Kamhua Noknu, Chopnu, Chatting, Ozakho and Naitong villages.

In a bid to modernise agricultural practices in the region, the department has introduced scientific cultivation of a diverse range of fruits, including jackfruit, avocado, dragon fruit, guava, rambutan and amla, all carefully selected for their commercial viability and nutritional value.

The event was attended also by Kanubari ADC Yashwa and senior officials from the Horticulture Department, who informed the farmers that more distribution phases are expected to benefit hundreds more farmers in the coming months.