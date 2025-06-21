Increase exposure of officer trainees to border states: Guv to LBSNAA

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik urged Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration’s (LBSNAA) Director Sriram Taranikanti to increase exposure of officer trainees to border states like Arunachal Pradesh, saying that such experiences foster a deeper understanding of national security, development challenges, and regional aspirations.

During a meeting with Taranikanti at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor also emphasized on empathy and cultural sensitivity, especially for tribal, remote, and border communities, at the academy.

Parnaik recommended modules on inter-agency coordination, particularly for officers posted in sensitive or strategically significant regions. He stressed the need to produce administrators who can lead transformation in aspirational districts.

Emphasizing on building emotional intelligence and resilience, the governor advised focus on emotional wellbeing, moral courage, and adaptive leadership to face the complexities of modern governance.

The LBSNAA director assured the governor of full support in strengthening the administrative human resource of the state, and expressed the academy’s commitment to extending all possible assistance to the state government in this endeavour. (Raj Bhavan)