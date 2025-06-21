APWWS acknowledges SP’s efforts towards safety of women and children

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Friday expressed gratitude to Itanagar Capital Region SP Rohit Rajbir Singh for his distinguished efforts towards the safety and welfare of women and children across the region.

A team of the APWWS met Singh to extend their appreciation as he has been transferred to Delhi on his next assignment.

On behalf of APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, a letter of appreciation was handed over to Singh, highlighting notable achievements during his tenure.

During his distinguished tenure, Singh spearheaded several impactful initiatives that significantly enhanced public safety, particularly for women and children. The APWWS mentioned the establishment of the pink women PCR service for rescuing women in distress,

strategic operations against child trafficking resulting in preventive actions and rescue operations, and implementation of child-friendly police stations, providing a safe and supportive environment for vulnerable children.

“Singh’s compassionate approach, especially towards the protection of women and children, has set a benchmark in community policing,” the APWWS said, adding that “his innovative and people-centric initiatives have not only enhanced public trust in law enforcement but also created a safer and more inclusive society.”