Outreach camp under DAJGUA conducted at villages

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 20 Jun: In a bid to empower tribal communities, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) was launched in Sera village near here in West Kameng district on Friday by the Buddhist Culture Preservation Society (BCPS), in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Phuntso Tashi said, “We are grateful to the central government for introducing various schemes aimed at empowering tribal communities. These schemes cover essential sectors, from health to housing, to ensure the wellbeing of every tribal citizen.”

Phuntso urged the villagers to take advantage of the schemes initiated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs by meeting the necessary criteria, and called on all departments to “cooperate in this mission to ensure that no one is left out.”

Meanwhile, the BCPS secretary encouraged all stakeholders to come forward and avail of the benefits of these schemes, which have been brought to their doorsteps. He further informed that similar awareness and sensitization programmes for villagers will be organized in Pedung, Magopam, and Bichom villages.

Officers from various departments in Bomdila elaborated centrally-sponsored schemes and the processes to access their benefits. Panchayat members, along with Sera GBs Tashi Tsering and Dondup Monpa, also spoke.

In Leparada district, a multi-departmental outreach camp was organized at Rite village on Friday as part of the DAJGUA.

The camp aimed at delivering doorstep services and spreading awareness about various government welfare schemes and entitlements, especially for the tribal villagers.

During the camp, over 900 people availed of various services, including registrations under PMJAY, creation of ABHA IDs, sickle cell anaemia tests, active TB case finding tests by the Health Department, issuance of death certificates, forms, etc.

Officials from all participating departments ensured smooth facilitation of services and addressed queries from villagers.

Similar camps will be organized in a cluster-wise manner in the coming days across the district with the objective of ensuring last-mile coverage of entitlements and enhancing awareness regarding the DAJGUA. (With DIPRO input)