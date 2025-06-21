Statewide awareness drive on DDUGKY

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) under the Department of Rural Development, has been conducting a series of district-level awareness-cum-orientation programmes on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

The campaign aims to sensitize rural communities particularly, unemployed youth, self-help group (SHG) members, scheduled castes/scheduled tribes, women, and persons with disabilities to the scheme’s benefits and provide guidance on how to access free skill training and job placement services.

During the campaign, key benefits of the DDUGKY were highlighted, including free training in over 50 trades across 28 states, minimum assured placement with monthly salaries of Rs 6,000 and above, free boarding, lodging, uniforms, and study materials, and special provisions for marginalised and vulnerable groups.

The campaigns were held in Keyi Panyor, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare, Lohit, Kamle and East Siang districts.