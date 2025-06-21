Public Libraries observe National Reading Day

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The Department of Public Libraries celebrated the National Reading Day at the State Central Library here on Thursday with a series of events aimed at promoting reading culture among students and honouring local literary voices.

To mark the occasion, an essay writing competition was conducted among students from various schools across the Itanagar Capital Region. The theme of the contest was ‘The decline of reading habits: Analyze the factors contributing to declining rates and emphasize the need to promote literacy and reading for pleasure’.

Renowned poet, novelist, and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai, who attended the event as the chief guest, emphasized the enduring value of reading books. She noted that reading physical books enriches knowledge more deeply than digital consumption, and encouraged students to cultivate reading and writing habits “for clarity and expression.”

As part of the programme, the department also honoured women writers of Arunachal Pradesh for their literary contributions.

Among those felicitated were Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardee Mamang Dai, RGU Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Jamuna Bini, retired ICDS joint director Ponung Ering Angu, Undersecretary to the Chief Secretary Miranda Pertin, and Assistant Professor Dr Nasi Koke.

Earlier, Cultural Affairs Secretary Mamata Riba highlighted the significance of reading in shaping informed and thoughtful citizens. Director of Public Libraries YR Ete delivered the keynote address.

The essay competition saw the participation of over 50 students representing six schools across the capital region. The top five winners – 1st: Mimi Baki (VCS Itanagar), 2nd: Tatung Mathew (RPS Itanagar), 3rd: Gem Ronya (VRAS Itanagar), 4th: Tailyang Rilung (VKV Itanagar), and 5th: Gichik Jashmin (VRPS Itanagar) – were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the department’s commitment to nurturing a reading culture among the youths.