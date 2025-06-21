NPSC team on two-day visit to Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: A delegation consisting of Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) Chairman W Hone, the controller of examination, and the undersecretary of the NPSC is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

The objective of the visit is to study the practices adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in conducting recruitment examinations and overall administrative functioning. On Friday, the visiting team was received by the chairman, members, secretary, and senior officials of the APPSC.

During the interaction, APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa highlighted the various measures taken to revamp the commission. He also mentioned innovative ideas and practices adopted by the commission.

APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal during the interaction explained the various processes and procedures followed by the commission during the conduct of examinations, and also brought out various aspects of the commission’s operations, including examination reforms, use of technology in recruitment processes, digitization initiatives, grievance redressal mechanisms, and measures ensuring transparency and efficiency.

The NPSC team appreciated the innovative steps taken by the APPSC, particularly in the areas of answer key challenge, coding of candidates during viva-voce to conceal identity, senior government officers appointed as observers and coordinators, PwD-friendly examination hall of the APPSC, the integrity of examination systems, and capacity building of staff.

Both commissions engaged in a productive dialogue aimed at mutual learning and enhancing public service delivery through institutional collaboration.

The visit is a crucial step in strengthening the relationship between the public service commissions, with focus on enhancing administrative efficiency and promoting knowledge exchange in the recruitment processes.