WCD dept organizes mini-marathon under NMBA

LEMMI, 20 Jun: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, in collaboration with the Pakke-Kessang district administration and the Police and Health Departments organized a mini-marathon to create awareness about harmful effects of drug abuse as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) here in Pakke-Kessang district on Friday.

The anti-drug awareness programme, themed ‘Say No to Drugs & Say Yes to Fitness’, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in the presence of ZPM Sunil Nabam, SP Tasi Darang and others, Headquarters CDPO SC Tok informed in a release.

Around 70 participants, both males and females, participated in the mini-marathon.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up, among whom was SP Tasi Darang.

The deputy commissioner urged the people from all walks of life to cooperate with the administration and the departments in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

The CDPO emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs on individuals, their families, and the society at large.

Informing that various activities, like literary competitions, yoga and meditation camps, rallies, games and sports activities, including badminton tournaments, are being conducted under the NMBA, Tok appealed to all to participate in the events.