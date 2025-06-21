PTA meeting held at GUPS

PASIGHAT, 20 Jun: A Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) meeting for the 2025-26 academic session was held at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) in Jarku here in East Siang district on Friday.

Resolving to improve the overall academic environment of the school, the parents and teachers emphasized on strict implementation of school rules and regulations.

After threadbare discussion, five major decisions were taken: daily home assignment to be given to the students; ban on use of mobile phone by students on the school campus; checking of notebooks jointly by teachers and parents from time to time; cursive writing practice to be encouraged by the teachers; and imposition of fine and punishment, including rustication, for undisciplined activities.

GUPS Head Teacher T Taloh spoke on the advantages of the various schemes like stipend, Vidhya Scheme, sanitary napkin distribution, etc, and appealed to the parents to cooperate in the welfare activities of the GUPS.

PMC Deputy Chief Councillor Rebeka Megu, said that the progress of the students depends on the joint effort of parents and teachers. She further highlighted the importance of regularly conducting PTA meetings to improve the performance of the students.

School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman Olom Lomtung in his address urged teachers, students and parents to comply with the rules and regulations framed by the SMC for further improvement of the students.

Altogether 80 parents, SMC members and village elders attended the meeting.