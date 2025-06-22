256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran

NEW DELHI, 21 Jun: A Mahan Air evacuation flight carrying 256 Indian students, the majority from the Kashmir valley, landed safely at the Delhi airport on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief to their anxious families.

The students, many of whom were stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, appeared visibly exhausted but relieved after enduring days of fear and uncertainty in the conflict zone.

“Thanks to the Government of India for its efforts and timely coordination with Iranian authorities. We remain committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all remaining students, especially those from vulnerable and remote regions,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association said in a statement.

The association also confirmed that another evacuation flight carrying Indian students is expected to arrive in the national capital at around 11:30 pm.

This was the second flight bringing back Indians from Iran within 24 hours under Operation Sindhu. Another flight from Iran’s Mashhad, with 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed in Delhi late on Friday night.

The Indian authorities, in coordination with their Iranian counterparts, facilitated the movement of

stranded students from Tehran to Mashhad before boarding. Iran also opened its airspace in a special gesture to support the evacuation.

In all, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals are being brought home through a series of special flights. Two additional flights, including one from Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat (expected arrival around 3 am on Sunday), are also scheduled.

“Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all authorities concerned for their timely intervention and support,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association reiterated, underlining the emotional relief experienced by families across the union territory.

The evacuations are part of Operation Sindhu, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs last week in response to the worsening conflict between Israel and Iran, which has severely disrupted regional air travel and left many Indian nationals stranded. On Thursday, 110 students were flown out via Armenia and Doha. (PTI)