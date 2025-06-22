SBI Day marked with blood donation camp

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The State Bank of India’s (SBI) Itanagar regional office organised a blood donation camp, in collaboration with RK Mission Hospital, at the SBI regional business office here on Saturday to mark the 70th SBI Day.

The event saw active participation of employees from across various SBI branches in the capital region.

A total of 53 units of blood were collected during the camp – a testimony to the spirit of service that underpins the legacy of India’s largest public sector bank.

“The initiative reflected the SBI’s deep commitment not only to financial inclusion but also to its social responsibilities. Through acts of community service like these, the SBI continues to strengthen its bond with the people it serves. By facilitating voluntary blood donation, the bank is not only helping save lives but also reinforcing its role as a compassionate and responsible corporate citizen,” the SBI stated in a release.

The collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission Hospital ensured that all safety protocols were strictly adhered to, and donors were guided by trained medical professionals throughout the process.(DIPRO)