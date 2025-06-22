From Raj Bhavan to remote valleys, Arunachal celebrates Yoga Day

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh joined the nation in celebrating the International Yoga Day on Saturday with a series of events across the state, led by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who underscored the importance of yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.

Governor Parnaik participated in a yoga session at the Raj Bhavan here.

Emphasising the day’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, he said yoga has evolved into a global movement that transcends cultural, religious, and national boundaries.

“It has shown us how inner peace can foster outer peace, and how a calm mind leads to a healthier life,” Parnaik said, calling yoga a timeless gift from India’s ancient wisdom that promotes harmony of body, mind, and spirit.

He expressed hope that the day would inspire people to embrace yoga as a daily practice, fostering inner harmony and a deeper sense of responsibility towards nature.

“Let us make yoga a part of our daily lives for a healthier present and a brighter, more balanced future,” the governor said.

Parnaik extended warm wishes to the people of the state and expressed hope that the day would inspire more and more individuals to incorporate yoga into their lives. He conveyed heartfelt gratitude to yoga teachers, practitioners, and wellness champions whose dedication continues to keep this ancient tradition vibrant and relevant.

Recalling the global recognition yoga received under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor noted that the declaration of 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014 transformed India’s timeless tradition into a worldwide movement for peace, wellness, and unity.

“What began as a sacred practice on the banks of our rivers is now a bridge connecting hearts across continents,” he remarked.

Parnaik emphasised the profound link between personal wellbeing and the health of the planet.

He said that yoga, rooted in the values of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), and aparigraha (non-possessiveness), promotes compassion, mindfulness, and ecological responsibility, encouraging a balanced and sustainable way of living.

Appealing to the youths, the governor said that in today’s fast-paced and digitally driven world, yoga offers much-needed clarity and calm.

“More than just physical fitness, yoga nurtures emotional strength, mental focus, and self-awareness. By embracing it, young people can lead healthier, more conscious lives and become torchbearers of peace and wellness in their communities,” he said.

As part of his ongoing efforts to promote holistic wellness, the governor also distributed a booklet titled ‘Yoga for Common Health Challenges’, brought out by him, to the participants.

Khandu, along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, participated in an event in Chuna village, one of India’s remotest border settlements in Tawang district, close to the Tibet frontier.

The event saw the participation of Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan, commanders of the Indian Army’s 40 and 46 Brigades, ITBP personnel, schoolchildren, and officers from the district administration.

Held at an altitude of 3,950 metres above sea level, the celebration highlighted yoga as a path to inner peace and national unity.

“This International Yoga Day, we gathered at Chuna in Tawang district to celebrate the ancient wisdom of yoga, a gift from Bharat to the world,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

Following the yoga session, Khandu interacted with the villagers of Chuna, emphasising his commitment as their local MLA to understand their challenges and aspirations firsthand.

“It was important for me to sit down with them, listen closely to their concerns, and understand their aspirations,” he said.

During his visit, he also met jawans of the Arunachal Scouts, and expressed deep admiration for their dedication.

Khandu concluded his visit by reaffirming the strategic and symbolic significance of border villages, saying, “From the borders of the Northeast, we reaffirmed: India’s borders are not the end, they are the origin points of our message to the world.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the celebrations at the Kongmu Kham Golden Pagoda in Namsai district.

Reflecting on his personal journey with yoga, he shared, “Yoga is not just a routine; it’s a way of aligning the mind, body, and soul. I have been practising yoga for several years now, and it continues to ground me amidst the demands of public life.”

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, led the celebrations at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Anini in Dibang Valley district.

He pointed to the growing global embrace of yoga, especially during challenging times, as a source of both physical and mental strength.

Anini MLA Mopi Mihu also took part and stressed the role of yoga in enhancing mental clarity and emotional balance. He urged participants to dedicate at least 30 minutes daily to the practice and to inspire others to join.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tashing, and party workers observed the day with a yoga event at the party office in Itanagar.

The United Nations General Assembly officially declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, acknowledging yoga’s universal appeal and holistic benefits.

In East Kameng district, The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Nyedar Namlo in Seppa. The event was organized by the District AYUSH Society, in coordination with the district administration, under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

Seppa ADC Manjunath R in his address highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting holistic health,mental discipline, and physical fitness.

A mass yoga session was conducted by Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko (Rang) Principal PG Dodum, who served as the lead yoga instructor.

The event witnessed participation of students, teachers, heads of departments, yoga practitioners, and fitness enthusiasts from across the district.

In Itanagar, the Tourism Department celebrated the International Yoga Day at the State Food Craft Institute and Training Centre, with focus on wellness tourism, which is one of the fastest growing tourism profiles in India.

The event was joined by K Blooming Special School, Naharlagun, Capital Yoga Wellness Centre, Naharlagun, and the union Ministry of Tourism. A special yoga demonstration was presented by the dedicated students of Capital Yoga Wellness Centre, showcasing a graceful sequence of yoga asanas that embodied discipline, strength, and inner balance.

The session was conducted by yoga instructor Dr Babul Das.

Also in Itanagar, Himalayan University enthusiastically celebrated the International Yoga Day at the university auditorium. The event witnessed the participation of more than 200 NSS volunteers and staff members.

The celebration featured Yigam Basar, senior yoga teacher from Earth of Living, as the resource person, who conducted a dynamic and engaging yoga session.

She demonstrated various asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation practices, and highlightedthe scientific benefits of regular yoga practice for physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

The office of the principal accountant general in Itanagar also celebrated the day with great enthusiasm and vigour.

The celebration featured a structured yoga session led by Senior Deputy Accountant General (Administration) Shish Ram.

In Nirjuli, the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) organised a yoga session in the old auditorium in the morning. More than 100 individuals participated in the programme, including the faculty members, staffers, research scholars and students. Students from VKV Nirjuli also participated.

Rono Hills-based Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, celebrated the International Day of Yoga with great fervour and widespread participation under the banner of ‘Yoga Sangam’.

The programme was conducted simultaneously at three locations: the Students’ Activity Centre at RGU’s Rono Hills campus, the XIII Galo Bane Keba in Pasighat, and the Government Secondary School in Parang. These venues were specially adopted by RGU as part of the common yoga protocol awareness campaign, aimed at extending the reach of yoga to both urban and rural communities and fostering inclusivity across all sections of society.

At the Rono Hills campus, the celebration was attended by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek as the chief guest. The event was presided over by RGU Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, and attended by senior university officials, including Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, and Physical Education and Sports Science Dean Prof Dr Sambhu Prasad.

The event witnessed participation of over 3,000 individuals, including students, research scholars, faculty members, administrative staff, security personnel, schoolchildren, and members of the local community. The common yoga protocol session at the Rono Hills venue was led by RGU physical education department research scholar Umesh Mimi, along with students from the university’s yoga diploma programme.

In his address, Vivek highlighted the enduring value of yoga in daily life and underscored the urgent need to uphold a culture of health, self-discipline, and drug-free living within academic institutions.

“The successful observance of Yoga Sangam 2025 reaffirmed Rajiv Gandhi University’s unwavering commitment to health promotion, wellness education, and community outreach through the integration of India’s time-honoured yogic traditions into campus life,” the university stated in a release.

In Upper Subansiri, the day was celebrated in various institutions across the district.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, DC Tasso Gambo, DMO Dr Emo Basar and HoDs participated in the event held at Singik Hall in headquarters Daporijo.

Soki said that yoga is an age-old practice and urged everyone to adopt yoga for physical and mental fitness.

Cleanliness and plantation drives were carried out by the Pombu Welfare Society and the Upper Subansiri unit of the Gumsing-Masing Society at their adopted places in Daporijo township.

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Bhalukpong in West Kameng district with great enthusiasm, and witnessed the participation of students, members of the public. The celebration was organised by the local administration, in collaboration with the 59 Bn of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Among the participants were Government Secondary School Bhalukpong Headmaster Govind Ramdasow, Senior Medical Officer Dr T Neha, officers, guests, teachers, students, and local residents.

In Rupa subdivision, the event was organised at the Sang Ngag Choekhor Dargyeling monastery by the Rupa administration, in collaboration with the BJP Rupa mandal.

Among the 200 participants were local MLA Tseten Chombay, former minister DK Thongdok, Karma Lutrul Rinpoche, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok,Rupa ADC Lobsang Tsetan, members of the BJP Rupa mandal, PRI members, Mahila Morcha members, monks and students from Roopland and Pinewood schools.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly observed the day by organizing a special yoga session at the assembly complex. The session focused on promoting physical health, mental wellbeing, and a sense of togetherness.

Speaker Tesam Pongte Pongte said: “Yoga is a simple yet effective practice for a healthy body and mind. Regular practice can help build a healthier and more connected society.”

The Health & Family Welfare Department also joined the global community in celebrating the day at 6 Kilo near here. Participating in the event, Education Minister PD Sona emphasized the universal appeal and healing power of yoga. He encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines to improve both mental and physical health.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge acknowledged the visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking yoga to the global stage. He urged the participants to practice yoga daily for their wellbeing.

The programme featured mass yogasana demonstrations. The session was led by yoga instructors from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living, Jollang.

Health & Family Welfare Secretary Vivek HP and Director of Health Services Dr Marbom Basar also participated in it.

Participating at the IDY event at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta stressed the significance and values of practicing regularly to stay physically fit and mentally sound.

“Yoga makes human physically and mental strong,” Gupta said.

The chief secretary advised the students to keep practising yoga to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Later, he distributed prizes to the winners of essay, poetry, drawing and painting competitions.

The competitions were organized to mark the day and saw the participation of students from various schools within the Itanagar Capital Region.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports Director Tadar Appa and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi also participated in the event.

In Khonsa in Tirap district, DC Techu Aran emphasized that “the International Yoga Day reminds us of the importance of keeping our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health at the forefront and encourages everyone to dedicate time to nourish themselves through yoga.”

He also commended the yoga gurus of VKAJ and the 36?Bn CRPF for leading the exercises.

The DC also joined a yoga session at the 36Bn CRPF HQ, co-organised by the 36?Bn CRPF and the district administration.

Reports of celebrations have also been received from Deomali, Lazu, Dadam, Borduria, Bari-Basip, Soha and Charju in Tirap district.

In Miao in Changlang district, ADC RD Thungon led the celebration at the State Sports Academy.

The ADC urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives to build a healthy society.

“Medicines can only control lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, but never be cure them completely. But practices like yoga, physical activity and even simple habits of routine walking can bring positive changes in our lifestyle,” he said.

Several senior leaders and representatives participated in it.

Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh observed the day with great enthusiasm in entire Arunachal. Around 3,000 people benefited from yoga sessions organized by the organization in Deomali, Daporijo, Pasighat, Hollongi, Nafra, Bomdila, Seepa, Sippi village, Shergaon, Jerigaon and Naharlagun.

At TRIHMS, its Director Dr Moji Jini said that the International Yoga Day has now become a global movement to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga for healthy mind and body.

In Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the District Ayush Society observed the day in collaboration with the district administration and the district BJP unit in Hapoli.

MLA Hage Appa highlighted the significance of the day and the benefits of practicing yoga regularly. He urged the people of the Ziro valley to include yoga in their daily routine to stay fit and keep their body, mind and soul in perfect harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme urged the people, particularly youths, to practice yoga “as it gives both physical fitness and mental peace and helps in overall development of a person.”

LBSNAA Mussoorie Director Sriram Taranikanti,who was on a three-day official visit to Arunachal, also participated in the event.

At PTC Banderdewa, Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted the importance of practicing yoga.

Earlier, the home minister, along with his adviser Mutchu Mithi and DGP Anand Mohon, flagged off seven PCR vehicles for pink patrolling for seven women police stations – Itanagar, Ziro, Pasighat, Tawang, Seppa, Aalo and Tezu.

In Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, the IYD was observed at the community hall. Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, among others,participated in it.

Jerang highlighted the significance of yoga in daily life. “Yoga serves as a powerful means of integrating the mind and body, fostering both physical wellbeing and mental harmony,” he said.

The event was organised by the Ayush Society in collaboration with the sistrict administration.

In a separate programme, the District Legal Services Authority conducted a special yoga session for inmates at the sub-jail in Yingkiong.

In Mariyang, ADC N Borang and Dr O Pertin highlighted the significance of the International Yoga Day, and the benefits of yoga asanas in daily life.

The Department of Tourism celebrated the day at the State Food Craft Institute and Training Centre here.

Yoga instructor from Capital Yoga Wellness Centre,Babul Das conducted a yoga session for all the participants.

In Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district, the day was observed with great enthusiasm in Tago area. Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti said that “celebrating the Yoga Day amidst nature, with our elders, students, and women leaders, reflects the spirit of unity and wellness we aspire to build in our young district.”

“Yoga is not just an exercise, it’s a way to connect with ourselves, our roots, and the environment around us,” she said.

The day was celebrated across Siang district, including in Boleng, Kaying, Pangin, Rumgong. A district-level yoga session was conducted at the general ground in Boleng, under the guidance of yoga guru Viren Lalung.

In Kaying, a vibrant session was organised by the 9 Grenadiers of the Indian Army, led by Subedar Fateh Singh.

Rumgong observed the day under the leadership of Oyimang Jerang, who inspired participants to embrace yoga as part of a healthier lifestyle.

In Pangin, a special session was organised at the community hall by the Pangin BJP mandal and the Siang Trust, led by yoga guru Bishal Dev.

Schools across the district also held yoga sessions with active participation from students and teachers.

In Longding, the day was observed in all the 14 vibrant villages.

Designated special officers from the administration, health, agriculture and education departments were assigned with the task of spreading the message of ‘Yoga for one Earth, One Health’ in all vibrant villages.

Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav attended the celebration in Pongchau.

Addressing the participants, Yadav spoke on how “each one of us can make small but positive contributions in the process of nation-building.”

Asserting the requirement of a healthy body and a healthy mind for such initiatives, he urged all to say no to drugs and practice yoga or play sports regularly.

More than 1,000 participants took part in celebrations at various vibrant villages, healthcare centres and schools.

In Pasighat in East Siang district, DC Sonalika Jiwani led the celebration at Engo Takar Dere with a session conducted by yoga teacher Maneka Pertin from NGO Siang Trust.

The DC spoke on the importance of yoga in promoting optimum physical and mental wellbeing and urged all to make yoga a part of daily life.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the NCC,also celebrated the day at Veteran Seva Kendra,Pasighat with 250 yoga enthusiasts taking part to promote a healthier and harmonious society.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit celebrated the day at Thupten Gatseling monastery in Itanagar.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong emphasized the importance of yoga as a powerful tool for overall health and wellness.

“Practicing yoga for just 15 to 20 minutes daily can significantly enhance flexibility, reduce stress, and help prevent various lifestyle-related diseases,” he said.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize said that yoga is not only beneficial for physical fitness but also essential for achieving mental peace and clarity. He described yoga as one of India’s greatest contributions to the world – an ancient art that has now become a global symbol of health, harmony, and spiritual strength.

Minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs Topin Ete and Jikke Tako Taniu, and IMC Mayor Tame Phasang, among others, participated in the programme.

To mark the day, the Central Bureau of Communication’s regional office here organized a special outreach programme at Vivekananda Central School in Itanagar.

Yoga guru N Suresh Babu highlighted the benefits of pranayama and asanas. He not only explained the physical, mental, and spiritual significance of yoga, but also demonstrated correct techniques to the enthusiastic gathering.

Vivekananda Central School Principal Raj Mohan stated, “Yoga is one of the greatest gifts of India to the world. It is a timeless tradition that guides us to live a balanced and healthy life. Practicing yoga daily is essential for building a strong body, a focused mind, and a compassionate heart.”

The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC celebrated the day during a combined annual training camp being held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College in Itanagar. Around 400 NCC cadets from various institutions across Arunachal and Assam participated in it. The cadets performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises, promoting physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and harmony with nature.

The day was also celebrated at the NHPC’s 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project.

The event was inaugurated by the project’s Executive Director Rajendra Prasad, and saw the participation of the employees of the project. The yoga protocol was conducted by the yogacharjya Gubindra Nath.

The Brahma Kumaris RajYoga Meditation & Deaddiction Centre in Itanagar celebrated the International Yoga Day in a befitting manner.

Along with regular raj yoga meditation practice, a programme was jointly organised at Delhi Public School, Jollang, where hundreds of students, teachers, and Brahma Kumari members participated.

Senior Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Prof Jayadeba Sahoo highlighted the importance of practising yoga,”which not only keeps one physically fit but also keeps the mind calm.”

“Yoga, especially raj yoga, is not merely about physical postures (asanas) but rather a holistic path to a healthy and happy life through mental and spiritual connection. It emphasizes the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit, aiming for inner peace, emotional stability, and a deeper connection with oneself and the world, because healthy mind is need for a healthy body,” he added.

Rajyogini BK Junu, chief of Brahma Kumaris, Itanagar, explained raj yoga as an effective way of connecting one’s inner self with the supreme soul, not only for inner health, happiness and empowerment but also for realizing universal peace, harmony and brotherhood. She urged all to practice a few minutes of raj yoga meditation daily.

Principal of the Delhi Public school, PK Sutradhar,educated the students and other participants about the importance and benefits of yoga in today’s times, and exhorted the gathering to practice it in their daily life.

Another programme was jointly organised at GRIDCo, Itanagar.

The day was also celebrated by KVK Anjaw, VKVs NEEPCO, Kimi and Shergaon, the Indian Army in Tuting, and the office of the principal accountant general, Itanagar. (PTI, with inputs from DIPROs and others)