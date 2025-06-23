Assaulted by untrained volunteer

Editor,

I am writing to raise serious concern and condemnation over an alarming incident that occurred at IG Park, Itanagar, involving a 19-year-old boy named Gomchu Yekar, who I have now come to learn from various news outlets had been hired as a volunteer for park patrolling by the local police.

On the evening of 3 June, at around 8:45 pm, after a long day of studying, I went to IG Park – a public place I often visit for peace and fresh air. As I was leaving after a walk, Gomchu Yekar, dressed in casual attire (shorts and a jersey), aggressively approached me and demanded a cigarette, despite the park being a no-smoking zone.

Shocked by the rude approach and the illegality of his request, I chose not to respond. In retaliation, he grabbed me and began to assault me, demanding to know why I didn’t answer him. I told him I had no reason to respond to a stranger violating park rules.

Soon after, I was surrounded by a group of six individuals including him – four in police uniform and two in civil dress. Instead of defusing the situation, the group began to intimidate me, threaten me with false charges, and frisked me without cause. Despite finding no cigarettes or alcohol on me, Gomchu Yekar struck me twice on my knee joint, causing severe pain.

When I objected and told them they could not hit an innocent person without reason, the threats escalated. I was warned that they would put me in lock-up and beat me again. Gomchu Yekar then beat me 4-5 more times, telling me I should “learn to fear them” and not question their authority.

When I told him I would file a complaint with the superintendent of police, he brazenly replied that he wasn’t afraid of anyone and nothing would happen to him – openly mocking the idea of accountability.

This is not just a personal grievance – it is a shocking reflection of institutional failure.

How can a 19-year-old with no police training or background be given a role involving public authority? Who is responsible for deploying unverified, untrained individuals like Gomchu Yekar in public areas, under the name of law enforcement? How many more innocent citizens are being harassed, assaulted, or forced to pay bribes under this informal, unchecked system?

This incident has left me both psychologically disturbed and physically injured – at a time when I am focused on preparing for important competitive exams. I am not just seeking justice for myself, but writing this so that no other young person becomes a victim of such abuse of power masquerading as “volunteer policing.”

I urge the authorities to take immediate disciplinary and legal action against Gomchu Yekar, and review the entire process of volunteer engagement within the police system. It is dangerous, irresponsible, and damaging to the credibility of the law enforcement agencies who should be protecting, not enabling such behaviour.

Public spaces like IG Park must be places of peace and freedom – not zones where citizens are afraid of those pretending to enforce the law while violating it themselves.

Concerned citizen