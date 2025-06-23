Our land, our future, our responsibility

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to address the people of Arunachal Pradesh:

My dear people of Arunachal, I write to you today with a heart full of concern and a mind burdened by questions about the path we are treading. We are witnessing, and in many cases participating in, the sale of our ancestral lands and invaluable natural resources to the government, all in the name of ‘development’. But we must pause and ask ourselves: Are we truly going to benefit from this development in the long run?

For generations, we, the indigenous people of this land, were more than sufficient. Our ancestors bequeathed us abundant land and resources, and we lived in harmony with nature, deriving everything we needed from our own surroundings. This was a legacy of self-sufficiency, a testament to a sustainable way of life that provided for all. Yet, what are we doing today? We are systematically selling off every bit of this precious inheritance.

Have we truly considered the implications for the generations yet to come? Will our children and grandchildren look back at our choices with gratitude, or with despair? It is a stark reality that they may face a future where even the most basic necessities – fresh air and clean water – become commodities to be bought and sold. The thought of them struggling to survive, paying for what was once freely given by nature, is deeply unsettling.

We need only look at other regions, where unchecked development has led to stark inequalities and environmental degradation. The fear of our beloved Arunachal becoming a place where the poor and middle class can no longer thrive, much like certain urban centres, is a very real one.

This is not merely a local issue; it is a profound ethical dilemma about our responsibility to the land and to future generations. We must collectively reflect on the choices we are making today. Let us remember the wisdom of our ancestors, who understood that true prosperity lies not in fleeting monetary gains, but in the preservation of our land, our culture, and our future.

It is time for a serious conversation about what true ‘development’ means for Arunachal. Let us ensure that our progress is sustainable, equitable, and honours the rich legacy entrusted to us. Our future, and the future of our children, depends on the decisions we make now.

Tumsa Ramching