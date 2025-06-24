Condolence and condemnation over tragic loss of Mising brother

Editor,

It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I, as the adviser of the Arunachal Artiste Forum and former secretary of Tani Idol, pen this letter to mourn the brutal and untimely demise of a cherished brother from the Mising community in Itanagar. The news of this heinous act has left us all in deep shock and grief.

The Mising people have always been an integral part of our Arunachali family, revered as devoted brothers by the Tani people. Their contributions to our shared cultural tapestry are invaluable, and their presence strengthens the bonds of unity and harmony in our state. Such an act of violence against one of our own is not only a tragedy but an affront to the values of brotherhood and peace that we hold dear.

On behalf of the Arunachal Artiste Forum and the Tani Idol fraternity, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the departed soul. We stand in solidarity with the Mising community during this time of immense sorrow, sharing in their pain and grief. At the same time, I strongly condemn this barbaric act and urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

The law of Arunachal must uphold the sanctity of life and deliver stringent punishment to those responsible, leaving no room for leniency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society, and we must collectively strive to foster a safer, more compassionate Arunachal. May the departed soul find eternal peace, and may the bereaved family find strength to endure this irreparable loss.

Let us come together as a community to honour our brother’s memory by reaffirming our commitment to unity, respect, and justice.

Ashok Sonam Tajo,

Adviser,

Arunachal Artiste Forum